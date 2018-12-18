South Africa: No 18th Birthday Bash - Cape Town Teen Uses Money to Set Up Charity for Animals

Celebrating an 18th birthday party usually involves presents and much fanfare. But one Cape Town teen decided to forego a flashy celebration and instead set up a charity to help animals in need.

Blake Pittaway told News24 that he set up Project18 and used the money he received for his birthday on October 1 to help the Fallen Angels Pet Rescue in Melkbosstrand.

"Normally, people go have massive parties. I decided I wanted to give back to communities and make a difference," he explained.

He set up a website for donations and contacted dog food suppliers to secure a reduced rate and bulk order system.

It was not long before he made his first donation of 200kg of food to the animal shelter.

"Since October, we have now managed to donate 653kg. They have 350 dogs and go through 160kg of dog food a day which equates to around R54 000 a month."

While many youths savour the opportunity of free time for relaxation and hanging with friends, Pittaway is always on the go.

He volunteers as a lifeguard for the National Sea Rescue Institute and is training to be a coxswain.

"I can't sit at home and do nothing. I work at the beach six days a week and love it."

His family have been a huge support, with dad helping to set up his online payment portal and mom generously offering her chauffeur services to transport the dog food.

"I help people on a daily basis but animals can't help themselves.

"We as people, have so much and we just don't realise it. Animals get beaten and it's really sad how they have been abused and neglected."

