18 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Baby Killers - Judgment Expected in Baby Daniel Matter

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Women & Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) said they were hoping for a guilty verdict in the judgment of the Baby Daniel murder trial taking place on Tuesday.

"We expect to see a guilty verdict and we definitely won't be satisfied with anything less than a life sentence for both of the accused. His mother and her boyfriend are equally guilty of the torture and abuse that led to his death," WMACA founding director Miranda Jordan said.

The judgment is expected in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg again where Timothy Naidoo and Maryke Cloete are standing trial for the murder, abuse and neglect of Baby Daniel, who died in June 2016.

During this trial, testimony was heard about alleged torture the toddler was exposed to over a period of time.

The list of injuries to his tiny body included a broken elbow, broken femur, injured ribs and a 60% body surface area, partial to full thickness burns.

The court previously heard that the Child Protection Unit visited the little boy's family twice and found no evidence of abuse.

Naidoo says Daniel fell into a bath of hot water and although he seemed fine afterwards, he was found dead the next day.

Daniel was never taken to hospital for the burn injuries, but prior to this he had been to hospital several times.

Before his death, Daniel had been in hospital a number of times for various injuries.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zimbabweans Stock Up to Beat Inflation At Home

But the cost of taking goods back rises over Christmas Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.