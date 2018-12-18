South Africa: PAC Rejects 'Sham' Elective Conference By 'Rogue Members'

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) maintains that reports on its "elective conference" are false and that members of the party organised an illegal meeting.

Party spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe on Monday said the party held its last elective conference in December 2015, with the next only scheduled for the year 2020.

"The PAC learned with regret of some of its members who organised an illegal meeting in Kimberley and started electing themselves as the leadership of the PAC. This is a sham meeting and PAC condemns it with the contempt it deserves."

Mokgatlhe said the party was governed by its own constitution.

"We do not do as we please but abide by the constitution which advances discipline within its members."

He said the "rogue members" have been distracting the party from 1994, "echoing messages of divisions not only within the party but also outside the PAC".

He added that rule of law was paramount in a democratic society.

"Any disregard of the law runs counter to the sacrifice made by those who formed the PAC and subsequently pursued and promoted and armed struggle to destroy the apartheid dictatorship."

Source: News24