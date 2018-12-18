Sudan: Al-Bashir - We Support All Initiatives On Peaceful Solutions On Yemen

Khartoum — President of the Republic and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has reiterated Sudan firm stance towards Arab and Islamic issues and its full readiness to exert utmost efforts to contribute to achievement of international security and peace and maintaining the national Arab security , referring to Sudan's milestone participation in Arab coalition for restoring legitimacy in Yemen.

Addressing graduation of batches of National Defense No.30 and War No.18 at Nemeiri Military Academy in Omdurman Tuesday , President Al-Bashir affirmed Sudan firm stance in supporting to all initiatives on peaceful and political solutions that pave way for restoration of stability and peace in Yemen and alleviate suffering from people of Yemen.

He indicated to huge efforts made by Sudan to bring the South Sudanese parties together to sign a Khartoum-brokered comprehensive peace deal under umbrella of IGAD which open way for sustainable peace in South Sudan , expressing hope that the agreement phases are completed by commitment of the parties and support of the partners.

President Al-Bashir said despite economic conditions the country is experiencing the march of development did not stop and that implementation of strategic projects including modernization of the Armed Forces , is still going on.

He added that the state our country is experiencing was causal and would surpassed by well-woven measures and radical solutions betting on awareness of the people who feel blessing of security and stability.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces hailed the Armed Forces victories of defeating rebels , imposing the state authority and disseminating security and stability across the Country.

He said the graduation coincided with commemoration of declaration of independence from inside the parliament on 19 December in 1955, hailing the national symbols of the first generation of the independence makers.

President of the Republic renewed call for rebels and armed groups to resort to wisdom and opt for peace.

President Al-Bashir said that Sudan remained over course of its long history a refuge for brothers and a bacon of fraternity and that its doors remained open and its hands are stretched out for sake of tolerance, love and peace, adding that Sudan did not lag in providing support to the needy and hosting refugees who fled wars in its African neighbors or Arab region.

" We share with them a stable despite exceptional conditions our country is suffering from and share boon of security they missed in their countries" said President Al-Bashir.

In the same context, the President of the Republic and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces issued a republican decree awarding Order of Accomplishment for the talented graduates.