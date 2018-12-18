Sudan: Al-Bashir Heads Meeting of National Dialogue's Coordinating Committee

Khartoum,Dec18(SUNA)-President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir chaired in the Republican Palace meeting of Higher Coordinating Committee for Following-up Implementation of the National Dialogue Outcome , ended in the early hours of Tuesday.

The meeting discussed the budget of the year 2019, and current economic situation in the country.

In a press statement, Fadl Shuaib, Coordinating Committee member, said the meeting listened to a detailed report from National Prime Minister on the guidelines of the 2019 budget, which he referred to as budget i of programs with no increases in taxes, no removal of subsidies for strategic goods, pointing out that the report was an unprecedented event in the history of the presentation of budgets to state organs.

He said the meeting discussed also ways to convert support from non - eligible to eligible, in accordance with national dialogue recommendations.

Shuaib said budget for the year 2019 would remove all economic distortions. He stated that the Prime Minister reviewed in his report the current economic situation, affirming that it would be improved and that an agreement with the medicines suppliers has been reached and that would contribute to the stability of the price of medicines.

Secretary-General of the Council of National Unity Parties, Abood Jabir, said the meeting touched on improvement of people's living standard.

Member of Coordinating Committee, Sohair Salah, said that the 2019 budget , raised the education budget to 9% instead of 2% of the previous year's budget according to recommendations of National Dialogue.