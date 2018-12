Kadugli — Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs , Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim arrived Tuesday in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan State to address opening sitting. of the South Kordofan's Peace Promotion Council.

The NC Deputy Chairman will also address the NC Women Conference and will receive oath of allegiance from Women Secretariat of the party besides attending NC grass root conference at Al-Qoz neighborhood in Kadugli.