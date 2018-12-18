South Africa: Cape Town to Bid for 3 More Years of Sevens

Cape Town — SA Rugby and the City of Cape Town are in talks over a potential deal to keep the South African leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town for another three years.

According to a statement from the City, the new deal would operate during the 2019 - 2022 financial years.

The statement added that the event's contribution to the City's gross domestic product increased from R539 million in 2015 to R765 million in 2017.

"Council's approval grants the City authority to submit a bid for the tournament for the next three financial years , 2019 - 2022. Should we be successful, the City of Cape Town, the Cape Town Stadium RF (SOC Limited) and SARU will negotiate and formalise a Memorandum of Agreement that will stipulate the rights and responsibilities of each party," said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, Alderman James Vos.

The City would provide support in the amount of R 2,5 million per financial year for event-related services.

The spectator profile over the years was made up on average of 34% of locals (Cape Town), 21% from the Western Cape, 22% from the rest of South Africa and 23% from international visitors. The top five spectator markets were England, Scotland, Kenya, New Zealand and the USA.

"Given that most of the spectators were from outside of Cape Town, this influx of visitors translated into a significant economic boost for the local economy. Most of the international visitors extend their stay beyond the tournament dates which further boosts the local tourism economy. This in turn holds immense benefits for the City's residents by way of job creation, support for local businesses and entrepreneurs," said Vos.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>