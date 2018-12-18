Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs Bali Island Act, and Two Others Into Law

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has signed into law three major Acts of the Legislature, including an Act to name the Bali Island and the Mohatma Gandhi Convention Center.

The purpose of the Bali Island Act is to officially name a specific parcel of the land Bali Island and a proposed convention center as the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Center.

The other two Acts passed by the 54th Legislature and signed by President Weah are the "Act to Amend the Revenue Code of Liberia, A.D. 2000, as amended by the Consolidated Tax Amendment Act of 2011 to Reform Excise Tax Law (2018)" and the "Act to Ratify the International Convention on the Mutual Administrative Assistance for the Prevention, Investigation and Repression of Customs Offences (Nairobi, 9 [June] 1977) World Customs Organization".