17 December 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs Bali Island Act, and Two Others Into Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has signed into law three major Acts of the Legislature, including an Act to name the Bali Island and the Mohatma Gandhi Convention Center.

The purpose of the Bali Island Act is to officially name a specific parcel of the land Bali Island and a proposed convention center as the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Center.

The other two Acts passed by the 54th Legislature and signed by President Weah are the "Act to Amend the Revenue Code of Liberia, A.D. 2000, as amended by the Consolidated Tax Amendment Act of 2011 to Reform Excise Tax Law (2018)" and the "Act to Ratify the International Convention on the Mutual Administrative Assistance for the Prevention, Investigation and Repression of Customs Offences (Nairobi, 9 [June] 1977) World Customs Organization".

Liberia

Whistle-Blower Who Exposed Corruption At Housing Authority Claims Innocence

When Augustine Weah took a year off from his job at the United Nations in hopes of feeling the waters of the… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.