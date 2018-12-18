Liberia: "Put National Interest Above Self" - Cllr. Brumskine Tells Govt Officials, Liberians

Monrovia — As Liberians join the rest of Christendom in the observance of Christmas season, opposition leader, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine has admonished officials of the Liberian Government to exercise the spirit of Christmas by putting the interest of Liberia above personal interest.

Addressing a group of partisans at the Liberty Party's national headquarters in Congo Town on Monday, December 17, Cllr. Brumskine noted that the "spirit of Christmas reminds us that if our goal is to serve our personal interest, the interest of our fellow Liberians will be forsaken."

Said Cllr. Brumskine: "The spirit of Christmas teaches us to place the interest of the family, the interest of the community, and the interest of the nation above our personal interest. Those in our country whom God has allowed, during this phase of our national journey, to be in charge of our political, judicial, police, and/or economic power, would well serve our country, all of its people, and themselves, if they would simply follow the example of the original, the ultimate, and the true spirit of Christmas, a servant-leader who embodied the fullness of Christmas."

In his Christmas Message, the Liberty Party's political leader emeritus averred that the spirit of Christmas is not about how much power one can accumulate, how much power one can exercise over others, but how well power can be used to empower others.

He added that this is the season that should remind "ourselves that irrespective of our political persuasion, social background, social class or religious belief, we can and must live in peace with our neighbors."

Lighting up the Christmas tree in the courtyard of the party's headquarters in a presidential style, he called on every Liberian to make a conscientious decision to have the spirit of the holiday season become part of his or her life; challenging each to have his or her inner light that reflects the change that Liberians desire for their country.

Is it a come Back for Cllr. Brumskine?

Although Cllr. Brumskine, who is now called the vision bearer by the party's faithfuls was not in a combative mood, delivering the Liberty Party's traditional Christmas message instead of the party's current Political Leader, Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence has sparked concerns of whether he (Cllr. Brumskine) is about to make a comeback as he has done in the past.

Senator Lawrence's absence at the brief event also added more fuel to the speculations as party's officials failed to give reasons of her failure to attend the ceremony which was graced by several stalwarts of the party including the National Chairman, Steve Zargo and several county coordinators.