Kenya: Knh Boss Lands Plum Job After Suspension Over Botched Brain Surgery

Suspended Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO Lily Koros has been hired as Administration Secretary at the Health ministry, signalling the end of her return to the referral facility.

Principal secretary Peter Tum confirmed her hiring and said she will work under him in the administrative wing.

The ministry is divided into the technical wing headed by the Director of Medical Services and administration section headed by the PS.

"She is in charge of administration and her job entails oversight of the general administration duties in the ministry, which include finance, accounts and other departments," he said.

NEUROSURGERY MIX-UP

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki sent Ms Koros on compulsory leave in March in the wake of a neurosurgery mix-up that resulted in brain surgery being performed on the wrong patient.

Her suspension elicited mixed reactions with a section of legislators from the Rift Valley criticising the move and threatening to impeach the CS. Ms Koros was hired as head of KNH in February 2014.

She previously served as a hospital administrator at a facility run by the Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Litein as well as Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Thomas Mutie was appointed acting CEO at KNH after the suspension. The move paves the way for KNH to hire a substantive boss to shepherd its five-year plan.

The plan will see the hospital inject billions in building new cancer and renal units, renovations, new buildings, a perimeter wall and installation of CCTV cameras.