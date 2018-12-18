18 December 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: IFT Launches First Session of Publication Assistance Programme (Pap 2019)

Tunis/Tunisia — The French Institute of Tunisia (IFT) has just launched the first 2019 session of its Publication Assistance Programme (PAP) as part of the Tunisian-French cultural co-operation in the publishing sector.

This programme aims, for the 16th year, to support the publishing sector in Tunisia in two fields: the publication of artworks by French-speaking authors and translation works (from Arabic to French/French to Arabic).

The goal is to support the publication projects of quality French or bilingual books, presented by Tunisian editors and to make them available to a wide and diverse public.

Each editor is invited to submit up to two application files per session.

For this first session, the application deadline is set for January 11.

