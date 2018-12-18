Mauritius: Ecole Hôtelière Sir Gaëtan Duval to Be Endowed With State-of-the-Art Technology

press release

The construction of a New Block for the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development (MITD) Ecole Hôtelière Sir Gaëtan Duval is in line with Government's vision with regard to the current reforms under way in the development of Mauritius's technical and vocational education and training sector. It will also enable to cater for a larger number of students under the National Apprenticeship Programme.

This statement was made yesterday by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, during the laying of the foundation stone ceremony of MITD's New Block in Ebène.

In her keynote address, the Minister emphasised the need to ensure that training institutions are endowed with state-of-the-art technology and a conducive learning environment which is highly attractive to school leavers and in-service employees.

Mauritius, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun underlined, has over the years gained worldwide recognition as a prized destination. The challenge is to maintain this standard within the context of a very competitive world, she pointed out. The Minister also elaborated on the importance of revamping training in the hospitality sector whereby the new Block will serve for highly specialised training.

Moreover, Minister Dookun-Luchoomun stated that through the expansion of the Ecole Hôtelière, trainees will be equipped with skills, knowledge and competencies to be able to excel in service delivery and move up the social ladder to meet the new challenges posed to the industry.

MITD's New Block

The New Block, expected to be completed by 2019, will comprise a language laboratory with modern technology for the delivery of training in ICT, multi-media, foreign languages and hotel management software. It will also include a wine laboratory for specialised training of 'Sommeliers' to cater for the diverse modern sophisticated travellers.