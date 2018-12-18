Mauritius: Street Dance Battle Promoting Dance Talents of Youngsters

press release

The final of the Street Dance Battle, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports 2018, aiming to provide young people with a platform to demonstrate their dance talents was held on 15 December 2018 at La city in Trianon. The Street Dance Battle is in line with the National Sports and Physical Activity Policy geared at encouraging health-enhancing fitness activities for Mauritian population of all ages.

The dance battle was open to young people aged 12-35 years old and it was conducted during the months of October to December 2018 across several regions in the country. Some 200 participation forms were received including both individuals and groups.

The dance categories were namely Break Dance, Hip Hop, Afro Dance and Choreography.

The first prize winner of each category was offered Rs 10,000 by the Ministry of Youth and Sports followed by other gifts by Malta Guinness who was the main partner for the event. The second prize winner was rewarded a cheque of Rs 5,000 by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.