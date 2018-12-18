Tunisia: Jounaidi Abdeljawad Replaces Samir Taieb As Al Massar Secretary-General

Tunis/Tunisia — Co-ordinator General of Al Massar party Abdeljawad Jounaidi has just been appointed Secretary-General of the party in replacement to Samir Taieb.

The latter's post in Al Massar was frozen at his request last July 8 because of his attachment to his position as Minister of Agriculture when the party decided to withdraw from the government.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the central council, the party affirmed the organisation of its congress at the end of March 2019 and entrusts Moez Karoui to co-ordinate the work of the commission of preparation for this meeting with the help of the regional co-ordinators.