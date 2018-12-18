18 December 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid Hosts International Meeting On Contemporary Arts, December 17-19

Sidi Bouzid/Tunisia — A three day- international meeting on contemporary arts gathering 150 youths from Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and France, kicked off on Monday in Sidi Bouzid.

This event organised by the artistic and expressive dance club, aims to offer youths the opportunity to develop their talents, share their experiences and encourage youth institutions to guide creators, event co-ordinator Yakouta Slimi said in a statement to TAP.

The meeting's agenda includes graffiti, dance and rap workshops, in addition to a basketball tournament.

