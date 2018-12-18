Tunisia: Salary Increases in Civil Service and Public Sector At Heart of Chahed/Tabboubi Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — The social crisis in the country was the focus of a meeting Tuesday between Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Secretary General Noureddine Tabboubi.

The two sides decided to hold another meeting towards the end of the current week, a post on the UGTT facebook page reads.

The issue of wage increases in the civil service is one of the most important issues raised between the government and the Union, particularly after the decision of the Administrative Commission on November 24 to observe a general strike in the civil service and the public sector on January 17, 2019.

The UGTT had announced Monday the holding of a bargaining session between the union and the government on December 20 to address the issue of wage increases in the civil service and the public sector.