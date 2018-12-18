Tunisia's Trade Exchanges Up 3.7% By End of November 2018 (Ins)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's trade exchanges in the first eleven months of 2018 were up 3.7% in volume (constant price) in export and 1.1% in import, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The prices for exports and imports rose by 15.6% and 18.9%, respectively.

In current values, Tunisia's trade exchanges reached in this period 37,122.9 million dinars (MD) in exports and 54,452.7MD in imports, that is up 19.9% in export and 20.1% in import compared to the same period in 2017.

Energy prices in import and export up 17.2% and 32.4%, respectively

Excluding energy, prices in export climbed by 14.3% and in import by 18.8%. Indeed, during the first eleven months of 2018, the prices of energy were up 32.4% in export and 17.2% in import.

During this period, the exports in volume registered increases in some sectors, mainly in the agriculture and agro-food sectors at 50.6% compared to the same period in 2017.

Besides, the exports in volume dropped in the sectors of mining, phosphates and derivatives by 15% and by 9% in the energy sector.

As regards the imports, the sector of energy and lubricants recorded a rise of 18.1% compared to a decline in the sectors of mining, phosphate and derivatives (6.7%), textile, clothing and leather (2.3%).