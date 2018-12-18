Ghana to Get Another Compact From Millennium Challenge Corporation

press release

Ghana is among countries in West Africa selected to benefit from another Compact programme from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), the Acting Vice President of the MCC, Ms. Kyeh Kim, has announced.

The Regional Compact Programme, Ms. Kim said, would be used for the construction of large-scale, cross-border infrastructural projects in some countries in West Africa.

Ms. Kim announced this on Monday, when she paid a courtesy call on the President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, in Accra.

Describing the Programme as "a Christmas present", Ms. Kim noted that the MCC was recently awarded the legislative authority to enter into concurrent regional compacts.

"Our previous statute allowed us to enter into one compact at a time. So, the new legislation that has been offered by our US congress, as well as signed into law by our President, allows us to enter into this (regional compact)," she stated.

"What we are exploring, in the case of Ghana with its neighbours, is the potential for large-scale for cross-border infrastructure. The other countries that were selected are Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin and Niger," she disclosed.

She said that "there are opportunities with your neighbours, especially with Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire that we can explore. We have already started having preliminary discussions on energy-focused cross-border infrastructure, as well as transport."

The acting MCC Vice President indicated that there are flexible possibilities with regard to the projects to be embarked on in the pool of beneficiary countries.

Following Cabinet's approval of the ECG Concession successfully, she posited that the selection of Ghana as a beneficiary of the Regional Compact Programme is a "big reward."

"You got about $1 billion of infrastructure that is waiting to be built, and that will trigger, in addition, to the possibility of large-scale cross-border infrastructure. Because Ghana has been such an outstanding partner, this is a testament to the partnership and friendship that we feel between the two countries and your leadership in pushing this process through has been absolutely instrumental," she added.

On the ECG Concession, Ms. Kim expressed the appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his personal engagement and leadership throughout the process and for seeing it through, resulting in the release of the $190 million tranche for the Compact.

"In every instance, your leadership has pushed this Compact to make progress and made tough decisions for the benefit of the electricity sector, and hopefully, to avoid future 'dumsor'," she added.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the MCC for the decision to include Ghana in the Regional Compact Programme, describing it as "very good news."

The opportunities from the progamme, he said, will be of immense benefit to Ghana, adding that "I am a strong, fervent believer in the prospects of ECOWAS and of the regional market that ECOWAS potentially represents."

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)