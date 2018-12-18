Ghana: Make This Year's Christmas a Family Christmas― Rev. Father Campbell

press release

Ghanaian families have been urged to make this year's Christmas a Family Christmas by staying at home to spend time with their children.

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell of the Christ the King Parish of the Catholic Church, who made the call at this year's Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, organized by KrifMedia Publishing and Communications Agency, Publishers of Integrity Magazine, expressed regrets about the phenomenon of broken homes and its consequences on children and families, in particular, and the nation as a whole.

Rev. Father Campbell said a happy family would make a happy nation and that broken homes created street children who turned out to be criminals, with its attendant security implications.

He used the occasion to appeal for financial support from Ghanaians to rehabilitate the X-ray Unit of the Princess Marie Louis Children's Hospital in Accra―the only Children's Hospital in Ghana―which, he said, required about forty thousand cedis to fix.

He said other vulnerable members of the society, such as lepers, also needed financial support for their upkeep. Rev. Father Campbell disclosed that he would build a Centre for street children and urged all stakeholders to support a worthy cause.

In a welcome address, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman, KRIF Ghana Limited, a marketing-oriented organisation that deals in stationery, underscored the importance of Integrity in national development.

Rev. Okosun said Jesus Christ was a man of integrity who stood for what was right and taught mankind to do what was right, which tenets, he said, were in line with the objective of Integrity Magazine to promote the quality and ability to stand up for one's right and to do the right thing.

He said the purpose of the carols night was to celebrate the glad tidings of the birth of Jesus Christ and to remember the less fortunate, especially the children on admission at the Princess Marie Louis Children's Hospital.

The Carols Night saw the Accra Symphony Orchestra, Tema Youth Choir and personalities such as Alfred Patrick Adaqquay, Mrs Tachie-Menson performing, while Bible lessons were read from Genesis Chapter 3: verse 8 to 15; Genesis Chapter 22: verse 15 to 18; Isaiah Chapter 9: verse 2, 6 and 7; Isaiah Chapter 11: verse 1 to 9; and Luke Chapter 1: verse 26 to 38.

The other scripture lessons were Mathew Chapter 1: verse 18 to 23; Luke Chapter 2: verse 8 to 16; Mathew Chapter 2: verse 1 to 11 and John Chapter 1: verse 1 to 14.

The theme for the Night of Christmas Carols was Glad Tidings 2018―Joyful, O ye Ghana rise.

