Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for Pullman Accra Airport City Hotel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday cut the sod to mark the commencement of the work on the Pullman Accra Airport City Hotel, Ghana's first Pullman branded hotel, the largest and most distinguished Hotel facility to be located in the heart of Accra's Airport City.

At the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the project is "in line with my government's vision of using an appropriate mix of public policy, and public-private investments, to help market the country as an exciting destination for leisure, conference, sports, health, educational and cultural tourism."

The Hotel, which is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs at the construction phase, would also employ 546 persons at the operating phase. It is expected to be completed in 2021.

President Akufo-Addo expressed happiness when he was told that Pullman Accra would be the highest Green-Rated building in Ghana, making it the second highest and only Green-Rated hotel in Africa.

"For the co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, this is certainly a welcome development," he said.

He said his administration is a natural cheerleader for the private sector, "and, over the course of the past 23 months, we are succeeding in putting in place measures and policy initiatives that are creating an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish."

The President assured the private partners of this project, Inter-Afrique Holdings Ltd that Ghana would continue to be a great and preferred destination to do business.

Pullman Accra Airport City is a joint development between equity partners: Inter-Afrique Holdings Ltd.; and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), the private sector focused sovereign wealth fund of Ghana with diversified interests in infrastructure and tourism.

The investing partners' interests are held through Platinum Properties Limited as the Project SPV and asset owner. The partnership will lead to the opening of the 364-key hotel and serviced apartments, making it the largest hotel and the first dual hospitality offering in Ghana.

The groundbreaking event follows the signing of the Hotel Management Agreement between Accor Hotels and Platinum Properties Limited on October 2, 2018. The new-build, upper-upscale hotel is anticipated to become the major venue for conferences and events with seven meeting rooms and dedicated banqueting facilities plus an executive lounge

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)