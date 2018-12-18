South Africa: Here Are the Most Streamed Local Songs and Albums in South Africa On Deezer

Johannesburg — As the year wraps up, Deezer, the global music streaming service, reveals the top songs, artists and albums that South Africans listened to the most in 2018.

Locals love artists such as Lady Zamar, Prince Kaybee and Kwesta, while around the world - Drake was the most streamed artist of 2018.

Drake tops the list as the #1 streamed global artist in all three categories including most streamed artist, song and album. The Canadian rapper also topped Apple Music and Spotify's most streamed lists.

Lady Zamar's Collide features as the fifth most streamed song overall by South African Deezer users. South African gospel group Joyous Celebration rank in the top five overall for the most streamed artist with their album Joyous Celebration 22: All For You ranking as the 4th most listened to album overall for South African users.

ANNOUNCING the Top 5 Most Streamed Songs for 2018! From artists; @Drake, @Camila_Cabello, @edsheeran @Rudimental & @Lady_Zamar! #DeezerZA pic.twitter.com/PeSaBm1Ily-- Deezer South Africa (@DeezerZA) December 18, 2018

HERE ARE THE TOP FIVE MOST STREAMED SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC CATEGORIES ON DEEZER:

Top Five Most Streamed South African Songs 2018:

1.Collide - Lady Zamar

2. Club Controller - Prince Kaybee

3. Spirit - Kwesta

4. AmaBlesser - Mlindo the Vocalist

5. Bamthathile - Sun-El Musician

Top Five Most Streamed South African Artists 2018

1. Joyous Celebration

2. Nasty C

3. AKA

4. Shekhinah

5. Snotkop

Top Five Most Streamed South African Albums 2018:

1. Joyous Celebration 22 - All For You Joyous Celebration

2. King Zamar - Lady Zamar

3. Emakhaya - Mlindo the Vocalist

4. Strings & Blings - Nasty C

5. Rose Gold - Shekhinah

HERE ARE THE TOP FIVE IN THE OVERALL MOST STREAMED CATEGORIES FOR SOUTH AFRICA 2018:

The Top Five Most Streamed Songs Overall 2018:

1.God's Plan - Drake

2.Havana (feat. Young Thug) - Camila Cabello

3.Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

4.These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) - Rudimental

5.Collide - Lady Zamar

The Top Five Most Streamed Artists Overall 2018:

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Joyous Celebration

4. Eminem

5. Post Malone

The Top Five Most Streamed Albums Overall 2018:

1. Scorpion - Drake

2. Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone

3. Divide - Ed Sheeran

4. Joyous Celebration 22: All For You - Joyous Celebration

5. ? - Xxxtentacion

Source: Supplied