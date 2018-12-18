Nigeria: Court Dissolves Two-Year-Old Marriage Over Husband's 'Laziness'

Two years after tying the knots, the marriage between Alimot Abass and her husband, Jimoh, was on Tuesday dissolved by an Igando Customary Court in Lagos over husband's laziness.

The petitioner described her husband as a 'House Husband', a lazy man who loves staying at home, doing nothing.

"Jimoh is a lazy type. He does not do anything for a living and has refused to go out and look for a job.

"He stays at home from morning till night, sleeping and snoring. You won't see him struggling to provide at least food for the family.

"He fights me whenever I ask him for money or beg him to look for a job," she said.

The 32-year-old mother of one said her husband has failed in all his responsibilities.

"Jimoh is an irresponsible husband and father. He has never given me a kobo since the inception of our marriage. I have been the one responsible for the feeding, house rent, and paying our child's school fees.

"I was reduced to nothing in spite of the fact that I am a graduate. I was forced to do all manner of jobs just to provide for the family, with my husband caring less or doing anything to arrest the situation," she said.

Ms Abass said her husband absconded from their matrimonial home last year, without coming back to ask of her wellbeing and that of his daughter.

"Please court, terminate this loveless marriage so that I can move on with my life," she pleaded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondent refused to appear in court despite several court summons.

The court president, Adeniyi Koledoye, in his judgment, said that it was obvious from available testimonies and the respondent's refusal to appear in court that the marriage had hit the rocks.

"The fact that the respondent abandoned his matrimonial home for a year without looking back or caring about the survival of his family is an indication that the marriage has broken down beyond retrieval.

"Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent refused to honour court processes, therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage," he said.

Mr Koledoye granted the custody of the only child to Ms Abass and ordered Mr Jimoh to pay N5,000 monthly as feeding allowance for the child.

In addition, he ordered Mr Jimoh to be responsible for the child's education and general welfare.

- NAN