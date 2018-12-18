18 December 2018

Nigeria: Reps Hold Plenary, Ready to Receive 2019 Budget

By Nasir Ayitogo

Amidst controversies that led to the blockade of the entrance of the National Assembly by the police, members of the House of Representatives have moved to admit the president, Muhammadu Buhari, and his entourage on Wednesday to present the 2019 budget.

On Tuesday during plenary, the House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, moved that the House suspends its relevant house rules to admit "visitors" into the chamber.

Recall that Mr Buhari had on Thursday, written to the House, informing them of his intention to present the 2019 budget.

Few days to the slated presentation date, members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) embarked on a four days warning strike.

The staff are demanding payment of their due allowances, deserved promotion among other issues.

On Monday, they prevented lawmakers and other persons from entering the assembly complex.

The leadership of the National Assembly had on Monday, directed the police and the State Security Service (SSS) to ensure adequate security within the vicinity of the National Assembly from Tuesday morning, to enable members and staff come in and perform their legitimate duties, without any hindrance.

