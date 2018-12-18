11 December 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Senegal: Handball - Angolan and Senegal Through to Afro-Cup Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan senior females National Handball Team last Monday beat Cameroon by 25-16, thus getting the pass to the final, set for Wednesday, of the 23rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, whose other finalist is Senegal.

To get to this point, the Senegalese ladies beat DR Congo by 22-21 in the semi-finals.

Angola and Senegal faced off the last time in 2016, in the regular phase of the African championship hosted by the former, with the home team winning by 31-18.

In that championship, Senegal made it to the final, but they were disqualified due to an irregular registration of the player Dongo Câmara, who previously played for the national team of France.

Senegal

'Blame NFF for Flying Eagles, Supersand Team's Defeat to Senegal'

Veteran coach Godfery Esu is putting the blame of the two defeats suffered by Nigerian national teams at the hands of… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.