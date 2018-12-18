Angola: Minister Stresses Importance of Museum Cooperation With Germany

Luanda — The minister of Culture Carolina Cerqueira said memorandum of scientific technical understanding in the field of museum signed Monday by the National Department of Museums, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Goethe Institute boosts the Angolan museum network in modernisation, dissemination and preservation of the national collection.

The memorandum is aimed at promoting research on the ethnological and historical objects of Angola.

The document also promote the project management of collections of the National Museum of Anthropology of Angola and the Museum of Ethnology of Berlin.

The Cooperation will be promoted and moderated by the National Department of Museums and the Goethe-Institut Angola.

The institutions should contribute equally to the implementation of the areas and objectives set out in the memorandum of understanding.

Both institutions pledge to provide the necessary networks and platforms to link historical collections with contemporary art and society both in Angola and Germany.

In an audience granted to the German delegation, led by the ambassador Dirk Lolke, the Culture minister stressed the role of the protocol in preservation and dissemination of the potential of the collection of Angolan museum.

The minister spoke of the programme of cultural agenda with the help of Ghote Institute, under the cultural agenda of the Biennial of Peace to kick off in 2019.

In turn, the German diplomat expressed his country's availability and the German cultural institutions to cooperate with Angola in various fields linked to the modernisation of Angolan museums.

Dirk Lolke said that his country is and will be open to the promotion and dissemination of Angolan culture with exhibitions in local institutions, as well as the exchange of experience and cultural exchange.