Zimbabwe: New Zifa Boss Kamambo Vows to Deliver

Photo: The Herald

Newly-elected Zifa President Felton Kamambo.

Newly-elected Zifa President Felton Kamambo has vowed to deliver on promises he made during his campaign for the country's most powerful football job in attempts to lift the fortunes of the under-achieving sport.

"The honeymoon is over. The election period is over now and we need to deliver what we were promising during our campaigns," Kamambo said.

"I am challenging myself and the entire team which has been elected into office to put the foot on the pedal."

The ZIFA board member also backed the new board elected on Sunday to usher in a new era in the domestic game following years of internal conflicts, mismanagement and lack of development in grassroots football.

"Of course, we will be focusing more on developing the game but at the same time we know the fruits which corporate governance can bring. We will engage stakeholders and map the way forward. What we want at the end of the day is to see a vibrant system which brings success on and off the field."

Added the former Mhangura player: "I am glad I have worked with some of the members elected into the board in the past. That will work for the best of our football.

"The board is made from heaven. I have no doubt the board will deliver. We have to make our mark, work hard for the development of football in the country. What we can promise the country is that we have not forgotten what we promised in the run-up to the elections.

"Just check our manifesto. We are going to deliver exactly what we said."

Kamambo beat businessman and Zanu PF legislator Philip Chiyangwa after amassing 35 against his rival's 24 before the latter withdrew his candidature just before a re-run was about to be conducted.

There was also no joy for the incumbent vice-president Omega Sibanda, who also fell by the wayside as he lost to Gift Banda by 22-37. The duo of Chiyangwa and Sibanda had been desperate to retain their posts unopposed after initially having Kamambo and Banda disqualified from taking part in the polls until the intervention of world football governing body, FIFA.

Former Central Region boss Philemon Machana was the only survivor from the three men who were running the country's soccer motherbody's affairs after he was elected into the board together with Sugar Chagonda, Chamu Chiwanza and Brighton Malandule.

The duo of Mlungisi Moyo and Stanley Chapeta missed out on positions on the Zifa board.