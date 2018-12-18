Egypt: IATF/2018 - Angolan Companies in Cairo to Lure Investments

Cairo — An Angolan delegation made up by 60 companies arrived on Monday in Cairo to take part in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF/2018) going from 11-17 December in, Egypt.

The Angolan companies, which are being led by the Trade minister, Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior, are focused on the attraction of new investments for the country and strengthening of the economic cooperation between African businesspeople.

The Angolan official is also due to simultaneously attend the 7th African Union Ministers of Trade (AMOT) as well as separately meet with business people.

The fair running under the motto "Transforming Africa" is expected to receive 70,000 visitors, so as to boost trade between African firms, taking into account the poor existing trade transaction between African businesspeople.

In Cairo, Angop learnt that the trade transactions between Africans is estimated at 15 percent against 59% of Europe, 51% of Asia and 37% of North America, taking into account that this aspect weakens entrepreneurial activity and African markets.