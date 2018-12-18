Zimbabwe: Give Zim Time, Canada

Photo: The Herald

Canadian Ambassador Rene Cremonese.

Zimbabwe should be given time to institute reforms that Government has pledged to embark on, Canada's ambassador, Mr Rene Cremonese, has said.

Mr Cremonese said this after paying a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly,Advocate Jacob Mudenda today.

He said he had sought to understand the work of Zimbabwe's parliament during his discussions with the Speaker.

"In general terms I asked him to help me understand better the function of parliament and the reform agenda that is underway," he said.

"We discussed a number of Bills and pieces of legislation that are in a very important way being dealt with to align the legislation to the Constitution and as well to deal with a number of Bills that are being brought forward by the executive that need to be addressed.

"It's clear that there is a need for consultation and for time in order for any piece of legislation to be amended or new piece of legislation (to come in) as a request for consultation among the parties themselves, in committees and other structures so it's not something that comes overnight. You don't make good policy or good legislation by moving too quickly."

More to follow