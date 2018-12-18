Zimbabwe: Harare Sparkles With Christmas Lights

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba Monday took time to install some colourful Christmas lights in parts of the city centre, giving it a new night feel.

The lights are along First Street, at Town House, Harare gardens and the Africa Unity Square.

Speaking during the lighting ceremony Monday evening, Gomba urged city residents to remember the less privileged.

"The festive season is filled with kindness, thankfulness and goodwill. Hence as we light the Christmas lights, let us remember the lovely children living in the streets, people with disabilities, less privileged. This will definitely put a smile to many," he said.