18 December 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Harare Sparkles With Christmas Lights

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idah Mhetu

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba Monday took time to install some colourful Christmas lights in parts of the city centre, giving it a new night feel.

The lights are along First Street, at Town House, Harare gardens and the Africa Unity Square.

Speaking during the lighting ceremony Monday evening, Gomba urged city residents to remember the less privileged.

"The festive season is filled with kindness, thankfulness and goodwill. Hence as we light the Christmas lights, let us remember the lovely children living in the streets, people with disabilities, less privileged. This will definitely put a smile to many," he said.

Zimbabwe

Gaddafi's Son Resists Deportation

An adopted son of the late Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Abhallha Mone Moussa Moummare, is resisting attempts… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.