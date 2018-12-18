South Africa: DStv Opens Up Channels for the Festive Season

Cape Town — DStv is giving lower-tiered subscribers an early Christmas gift by opening up some of the premium channels during the end-of-year and beginning-of-2019 festive period.

From Tuesday, 18 December until Friday, 4 January 2019 , SuperSport 1 (DStv 201) is being made available to DStv Compact Plus , DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access subscribers.

From 3 to 21 January 2019 Viacom International Media Networks Africa's (VIMN Africa) Nickelodeon (DStv 305) and Nick Junior (DStv 307), as well as BBC Studios Africa's CBeebies (DStv 306) will be made available to DStv Compact subscribers .

Disney Channel (DStv 303) and Disney Junior (DStv 309) will be made available to DStv Family subscribers between 3 and 21 January 2019 .

HD UPGRADE

Meanwhile MultiChoice is switching Turner Broadcasting's Cartoon Network (DStv 301) and its recently-rebranded movie channel TNT (DStv 137) both to high definition (HD) from Tuesday, 18 December on DStv in South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

MultiChoice says the upgrade of Cartoon Network and TNT to HD "is a direct response to the needs of African audiences, ensuring a truly immersive viewing experience".

Guillaume Coffin, vice-president and head of commercial and business development for Turner France and Africa, said: "The addition of our new HD channels speaks to our commitment to provide our viewers with the best available content on the best available platform, highlighting our drive to continuously innovate.

"African fans remain our top priority and we look forward to seeing their response following the shift to HD."

Source: Channel24