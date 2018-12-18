South Africa: Armed Robbery At Jet Store in Cape Town, 1 Arrested and 2 At Large

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Jet store in N1 City Mall in Goodwood, Cape Town on Tuesday.

The man faces charges of business robbery and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said police responded quickly and caught one of the alleged robbers inside the shop in Goodwood.

They held up a cashier at gunpoint and demanded cash and cellphones, which they put into two suitcases.

A second and third suspect dumped the suitcases at one of the mall's entrances before fleeing.

They are still at large.

In a statement, the mall confirmed the incident.

"On Tuesday 18 December 2018, at approximately 11:30, three men, one armed, robbed N1 City Mall's Jet store. No one was injured and no shots were fired."

"N1 City Mall security responded to the incident. The SA Police Services were immediately contacted and are currently investigating the matter. The remainder of the centre is however trading as normal."

Source: News24