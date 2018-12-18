Liberia: Ecobank-Liberia Md Challenges UL Faculty to Intensify Research

Mr. Asante (R) presents certificate of honor to one of the longest serving professors.

Ecobank-Liberia Chief Executive Officer, George Mensah Asante has challenged members of the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) to be more research intensive so as to help improve Liberia's education system.

Mr. Asante said if ULFA as one of the strongest organs at the UL must maintain a high level of prestige among other universities in the country, intensive research should be its major priority.

He spoke over the weekend at program marking the celebration of ULFA Day, which was also coincided with the 99th commencement convocation excises of the university held at the UL Theater in Fendall.

Asante underscored the importance of research in the 21st century, which he told ULFA members and the UL Administration that it is cardinal to the growth and development of every renowned institution around the world, including the UL.

Therefore, he called on ULFA members to take it serious by finding innovative and effective ways that will link them with both industries and cooperatives to engage a quality, strategic research, further targeting and finding practical solutions to the real life problems in order to develop the country.

"ULFA, including the UL Administration, must also modify their respective courses to meet current trend of learning and demand of our time. UL training should also be focused on producing students, who are oriented towards finding practical solutions to the numerous problems Liberia is facing,"Mr. Asante said.

He pledged the bank's continued support to the UL Administration.

ULFA then presented certificates to some professors in different categories, including former presidents of the UL, ULFA former presidents, as well as names of UL's longest serving professors.

Former presidents of UL that were certificated include Drs. Al-Hassan Conteh, Sr.; Emmett Dennis, and Patrick L.N. Seyon. Former presidents of ULFA were honored, including Professor Dr. Thomas G. Koon, Assistant Prof. D. Karfala Johnson (known as Mathematical Ronaldinho), Assistant Professor Sumo Kupee and Instructor Clifford Young.

Those honored as the longest serving professors were Alhaji G.V. Kromah, Associate Prof. Phillip A. Jayjay Jr., Associate, Prof. T. Debey Sayndee, Prof. Moses, Y. Yarkpawolo, Asst. Prof. Richard Clarke, Asst. Prof. Melina S. Okech, D. Ansu Sonil (now Education Minister), and the only longest serving female professor from the College of Science and Technology, Mary E. Metieh. All of whom have spent over 30- 45 years teaching at the UL.

ULFA day is an annual event which bring together long term serving professors, past and present ULFA leaders among others to reflect on the past and celebrate its achievements over the years. This years celebrations however honored more than twenty professors for their contributions made to ULFA.

Authors

sswiakanty