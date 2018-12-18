Liberia: Lta Extends Xmas Joy!

In a genuine gesture of good will to their neighbors, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority staff surprised residents in the Menetemba area of RIA Highway on Friday with a distribution of rice procured through the Pro Poor initiative.

Residents had been contacted earlier in the month and asked to give a contact number to be used for something for the season but had no idea when or what would arrive. "We wanted to surprise them, once we learned about the arrival of rice for our staff from management" said Communication Officer Chris Harris Williams, and indeed residents were grateful. "The LTA did not just take care of themselves," said one resident, "they thought of us who see them every day coming and going to work and wanted to make us a part of their blessings this Christmas."

The joy of giving is captured without word on the faces of most recipients. The procurement of rice for the nation during the season was an initiative of President Weah.

It is the first time such a gesture has been bestowed on the people and indeed it has been well received!

