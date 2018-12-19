Nigeria: Strike - FG, ASUP Meeting Ends in Deadlock

The first meeting between the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and the representatives of the federal government yesterday ended in deadlock.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP after the meeting, the national secretary of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe stated that the meeting which was held with the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu was postponed till January, next year.

"We don't have any conclusive position yet in any of the issues. We merely did a recap with the permanent secretary, Arch Sonny Echonu, recounting the efforts made by the federal government to tackle each of the issues. We have not reached any understanding yet," he said.

He added that the strike action continues until the issues the union has raised are addressed.

Recall that the polytechnic lecturers had embarked on a nationwide industrial action on December 12, 2018 to protest among other things, the non-payment of members' salaries in some states, as well as discrimination against members and graduates from polytechnics.

Some of its demands included non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report, and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.

Others were non-passage of the amended bill of the Polytechnic Act, and alleged infractions in the appointment of rectors, as well as improving the conditions of state-owned institutions.

