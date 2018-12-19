Nigerian Fans Jubilate Over Mourinho's Sack

Photo: Manchester United

(file photo)

Nigerian football lovers and fans of English Premier League giants, Manchester United are in high heavens over the sack of manager, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese took over the Red Devils in 2016 winning the League Cup and Europa League trophies but they are currently 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool and 6th on the table.

A popular Arsenal fan in Nigeria and a brand expert, Semiu Akinbode has celebrated the dismissal of the Portuguese football trainer. "This is exactly what we have been waiting for. Apart from winning some couple of trophies for United I can't name any other thing he has achieved. He has totally changed United in a wrong way.

"He's busy fighting with his players and even the fans don't respect him anymore. Look at Pogba's Instagram post after the sack, that's just to tell you that the special one that's not so special anymore had lost it even in his own dressing room. I am here celebrating and I have told my friends and colleagues that the drinks are on me."

Reactions also flooded online space Twitter as fans also had their say on Mourinho's sack. @ebuka_akara wrote. "On his Mourinho issue, if you have the same problem in 3 different clubs then you are the problem.

@mazi_duce "He[Mourinho] has to accept the fact that football system and tactics evolve, he still thinks with his style and managements toward modern Football he got things all figured out.

At the End of the Day the Club fires him. Pochechino is still Spurs Manager."

Premier League giants Manchester United announced, yesterday, that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect and a new caretaker coach will be appointed until the end of the 2018-2019 season.

The decision to sack the Portuguese coach comes after the Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Premier League, a result which left them 19 points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

Manchester United's Nigerian fans have pointed out that Mourinho always gets sacked after a loss to a team handled by Klopp.