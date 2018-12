The Former Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Alex Sabundu Badeh is reportedly killed .

"It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road." Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola twitted.

