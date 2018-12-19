Nigeria: 'Atiku Will Run 40% Youth Cabinet If Elected'

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will run a cabinet with 40 per cent youth representation, and also appoint a minister of Youths Development that is below the age of 30 years.

The PDP spokesman revealed this at the well-attended Youth Town hall meeting in Lagos, yesterday, adding that it is in line with the manifesto of the PDP and Atiku's commitment to youth empowerment.

Speaking at the event, director, Media and Publicity PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, quoted Atiku thus: "I have pledged that 40 per cent of my cabinet will be youths. It is a promise, I will not break it and my minister of youths is going to be less than 30 years."

Atiku said that his stance is informed by his firm belief in the ability and capacity of the Nigerian youth as the future of our nation.

He stressed that he is a firm believer in the future of our youths, hence his commitment towards mass job creation for the youths in his private capacity. He promised that job creation would form the key focus of his administration immediately he is elected into office as the president in 2019.

He lamented that the youths are the worst hit under the Buhari administration, which had no agenda for them but plunged this critical group into the worst form of deprivation, hopelessness, dehumanisation and economic strangulation in the last three and a half years.

Also speaking at the meeting, the PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lamented that the Buhari administration has no regard for the youth, so much so that it made no remarkable investment in education, youth entrepreneurship and productivity.

The town hall meeting rose with a consensus to elect Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of Nigeria, particularly given that President Buhari himself had confessed to his lacking the capacity to run an economy as big as Nigeria's.