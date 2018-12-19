Tanzania: Over 1,000 Scientists to Meet in Arusha

Arusha — About 1,000 scientists and technology experts from across the world will meet here next year to explore ways of boosting industrial production through materials, a mixture of substances.

The conference will also share challenges and solutions on how material science can play a significant role in the social and economic development in Africa.

The 10th International Conference of the African Materials Research Society (AMRS 2019) will be held in Arusha from December 10 and run through December 13, 2019.

"It will draw participants from around the world with an anticipated attendance of approximately 1,000," said the AMRS president, Prof Hulda Shaidi Swai. The society was formed in August 2000 by leading scientists, industrial researchers and government representatives from 15 African countries and the US who met in South Africa.

The event was co-sponsored by the US' National Science Foundation (NSF) and the South African National Research Foundation, which have been involved in programmes to develop materials research capacity in Africa.

"For Tanzania, this meeting will play a significant role in the national agenda of industrialisation and the Tanzania Vision 2025," said Prof Swai, who is a senior lecturer with the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology.

A material is a chemical substance or mixture of substances that constitute an object. Materials can be pure or impure,natural or man-made.

In industry, materials are inputs for production or manufacturing processes.