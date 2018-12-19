South Africa: Governor Lesetja Kganyago Briefs Media on Economic Developments in South Africa, 19 Dec

Photo: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving a courtesy call from the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde.

press release

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are to hold a joint press briefing featuring Governor Lesetja Kganyago and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde

On December 19, 2018, at 16:00 SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde will briefly address the press on recent economic developments in South Africa. The event will take place soon after a joint meeting between the SARB Governor and IMF Managing Director. The Managing Director is in South Africa, as part of her annual tour of African countries. During the visit, she will pay a courtesy call on President Ramaphosa and meet with other stakeholders.

A satellite feed will be available to all broadcast agencies to enable live broadcasting of the press conference.