19 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jack Parow Releases Statement After Homophobic Tweet Furore

Photo: Jack Parow/Facebook
Jack Parow (file photo).

Cape Town — Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow has released a statement following outrage over an offensive meme posted on his Twitter account.

The image used juxtaposed the Jonas brothers to Parow brandy. Next to the photo of the Jonas brothers was the word "moffies" (an offensive Afrikaans slur used to describe gay men) and next to the brandy the words "die manne" (the men).

The meme was captioned with: "fokkit. this needs no caption. [sic]"

Jack has released a statement to The Juice regarding the post.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for yesterday's post on social media. My social media manager created and posted a meme that is very offensive and it being the silly season and my manager being on leave I personally did not have the time to look at it properly before it was posted," Parow said in his statement.

He added: "My management is busy dealing with the social team accordingly. This does not mean to say that I am trying to shift blame. I take full responsibility for it and I am truly, truly sorry. I do not condone hate speech or homophobic slurs in any way and it truly makes me sad that it now looks like that.

"I have many friends and family in the gay community and I completely understand the struggles they have gone through. I truly am deeply, deeply sorry."

