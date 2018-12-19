South Africa: 14-Year-Old Girl Killed By Lightning As Heavy Storms Hit KZN

A 14-year-old girl was killed by lightning in the Ntshawini area outside KwaDakuza on Tuesday as severe thunderstorms hit large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The IPSS Medical Rescue team was called to the scene where they found the child's lifeless body.

"On arrival of IPSS Paramedics resuscitation was initiated but after all efforts were exhausted and no signs of life were apparent, the patient was declared dead," the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that isolated showers and thundershowers were expected in the east of the country, while severe thunderstorms were expected over the west and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: News24