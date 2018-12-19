19 December 2018

South Africa: Ranger Killed in Elephant Attack

North West MEC for Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, Desbo Mohono, has sent her condolences to the family of ranger Mark Lautenbach who was killed in an elephant attack.

A manager and guide at the Leopard Rock Lodge operating in Madikwe Game Reserve, Lautenbach suffered extensive injuries after being attacked by a musth elephant.

Musth is a periodic condition in bull elephants, characterised by highly aggressive behaviour and accompanied by a large rise in reproductive hormones.

It was reported that Lautenbach had tried to redirect the elephant into the bush after it broke down a fence and entered the lodging area.

The MEC said the incident, which happened on Friday, was unfortunate.

"This is a great loss to the wildlife sector as Lautenbach was a highly committed and trained ranger with years of experience in the field. We pray that his family may find peace and comfort in this time of bereavement," said Mohono on Tuesday.

The animal has since been put down following the tragic incident.

