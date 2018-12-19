South Africa: KZN Health MEC Condemns Murder of Nurse Who Always Put Her Patients First

A 46-year-old nurse, who was shot at her home in Nkwenkwe, Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night, has died.

Nothando Biyela died on Monday at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital after she was shot in her head.

It is alleged that three assailants shot her before they made off with her motor vehicle, which police later found abandoned in Eshowe.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo has condemned the murder and described it as a "real tragedy".

"The murder of Sister Biyela is a sad day as we have just emerged from our campaign against femicide and other forms of gender-based violence, through the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

"You just know that something has gone terribly wrong in society when three men gang up against one woman, shoot her and take away a disposable material possession such as a car," Dlhomo said.

Dhlomo added that Biyela, who worked for the department since November 1, 2000, was described by her colleagues as a very mature and hardworking nurse.

Biyela was said to have loved her job, always advocating for her patients and putting them first.

She started working in the laundry unit as an orderly and later worked her way up by getting training and furthering her studies to eventually become a professional nurse.

