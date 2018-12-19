South Africa: Kouga Municipality Calls for Donations for Firefighters Battling St Francis Bay Blaze

The Kouga municipality is calling for donations to assist firefighters containing the blaze in St Francis Bay.

Earlier, the municipality said in a Facebook update that 11 houses burnt down completely and a few others were damaged. They were unable to say how many houses had been damaged.

It appealed for the following donations:small bottles of water;energy drinks;energy bars;Bar One chocolate or other chocolates;eye wash; and easy meals, such as hamburgers, hotdogs, pies, sandwiches, etc.

Those who are able to assist should contact James Mzangwa from Kouga's Disaster Management team on 081 561 6313 or Liezl Clause from the St Francis Disaster Volunteer Group on 083 285 7166.

Earlier in the day, the municipality ordered affected residents to evacuate their homes.

A medical centre was set up at the bottom of the United Church, which had beds, drips, oxygen and eye drops, the volunteer group added.

It was initially announced that a helicopter would be sent to affected areas, but the volunteer group later said the chopper would no longer be released.

