Nigeria: Ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, Shot Dead

Photo: Premium Times

Late former chief of air staff Alex Badeh

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd), was yesterday killed by unknown gunmen in Abuja.

Details were still unclear last night as to the circumstances surrounding his death.

THISDAY however, gathered that Badeh was returning to Abuja yesterday evening when he was attacked by gunmen and killed along the Abuja-Keffi road.

The retired military officer was travelling with his driver who was also shot with an unidentified man.

Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed the death in a tweet last night.

"It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, December 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road," he tweeted.

Until his death, he was standing trial for alleged diversion of funds meant for arms purchase.