18 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Field Ranger Killed in Musth Elephant Attack At Madikwe Game Reserve

A field ranger at Leopard Rock Lodge in the North West was killed when an elephant attacked him on Friday.

Mark Lautenbach, who was a manager and guide at the Madikwe Game Reserve, where the lodge is located, suffered extensive injuries after he tried to redirect the musth elephant into the bush when it broke down a fence and entered the lodging area.

The animal was put down after the incident.

MEC of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development Desbo Mohono noted the accident and described Lautenbach's death as a "loss to the wildlife sector".

"This is a great loss to the wildlife sector as Lautenbach was a highly committed and trained ranger with years of experience in the field. We pray that his family may find peace and comfort in this time of bereavement," Mohono said.

Mohono said the memorial and funeral services have not yet been confirmed.

Source: News24

