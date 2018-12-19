Namibia: Swart Baster Keeps It Afrikaans On 'Vrede Is Die Rede'

Sticking to his style of mixing various music styles from across Namibia, Swart Baster has once again put together an album that is a rearrangement of many Afrikaans classics.

From track one to six, the musician pays tribute to his Afrikaans-speaking fans with songs that are mostly reworked versions of some of the oldest Afrikaans classics that many of us have grown up to. From 'Dronk Lappie' to 'Ska-Rumba', you'll recognise many of the songs on the album from yesteryear.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Swart Baster said that 'Vrede Is Die Rede' is one of two albums he dropped in the space of a week.

"I actually dropped two albums. The first one is this one, which is in Afrikaans, and the one which is in my other name Allen Jonathan is in different languages and sounds," he said.

The second album, titled 'If Not, Why Not', is a mixture of genres while 'Vrede In Die Rede' was specifically created for his Coloured fans who had been begging him to produce a fully Afrikaans album.

"The album is doing really well already and all my Coloured fans are buying it and many are ordering it to go and play it over the festive season," he said.

Production wise, Swart Baster worked with Araffath (777 Records) and Tantiz Records on the 10-track album, on which he was the executive producer. The musician promises fans that the album release will be followed by music videos and pushing his music onto online platforms.

"I really don't think about awards when I make my music. I think about selling and marketing my music since I'm unemployed and this is what brings me money," he said when asked about dropping the album after the Namibian Annual Music Awards deadline.

The musician stressed that his mission is to keep pushing his music and give his fans what they want.

He has definitely done just that with this compilation. What's impressive about the album is that after all these years, the musician has not compromised his sound to be more commercial. Instead, he does what comes naturally to him, while in the process giving his fans exactly what they are looking for.

'Vrede is Die Rede' is available for sale on iTunes and from the musician himself who can be contacted at 081 294 1741. Hard copies of the CD will be available in music retailers across the country as from next week. - rukee@namibian.com.na; @rukeeveni on Twitter