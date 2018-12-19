Malawi: South African Gospel Artist Sechaba to Perform in Malawi

Lilongwe — South African gospel musician, Sechaba Pali is set to perform in the country during a Christmas concert organised by Great Angels Choir on December 25, 2018 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe, Music Director of Great Angels Choir, Ephraim Zonda said the concert has been organized to help people celebrate Christmas out of their homes in an appropriate way.

"We decided to host a show on December 25, for gospel music lovers to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in a special way.

"We want people to celebrate Christmas with their families in a Godly way through gospel melodies," Zonda said.

Zonda further said it has been four years since they released "Mwasankha ine" album and that they are yet to release another album in 2019.

He also explained that Great Angels would like to thank their fans through the concert for being supportive in all their previous albums.

According to Zonda, every year the choir organizes a big show where an international artist is invited with the aim to learn new things as a musical group.

"As great Angels Choir, it is our tradition to have a big show every year. Last year (2017), we invited South Africa's veteran musician Sipho Makhabane in September.

"This year, we have invited Sechaba because he is a worshipper, many people love his songs and he is one of the friends Great Angels Choir has in South Africa," he explained.

Sechaba is coming to Malawi for the first time and is expected to be in country on December 23 (2018).

According to the music director, the guest artist will be performing alongside several local artists such as Gwamba, Thoko Katimba, Kamuzu Barracks gospel singers, Peter Uyu Mlangeni and the Marvelous Deeds.

The concert is slated to start in the morning until late to provide enough time for the gospel artists' performances. The entry fees are K3, 000 for advanced tickets, K10, 000 for VIP and K5, 000 at the door.

Zonda assured gospel music lovers of fireworks during the concert. He further urged people in the country to come to the event to experience the power of God through music.