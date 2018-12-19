19 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Arrest Warrant Issued for Grace Mugabe - AfriForum

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe (file photo).

Lobby group AfriForum said on Wednesday that it has learnt that a warrant of arrest has been issued against former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe.

Mugabe is accused of assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in Sandton in August 2017, allegedly with an electrical extension cord.

Pictures on social media appeared to show Engels bleeding from the head after the alleged assault at the hotel in the upmarket business district.

Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government at the time, which led to her departure from the country after the incident.

In 2009, a photographer accused Grace of beating him up in Hong Kong.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said that "nobody is above the law, and everybody should be prosecuted when they transgress laws of the country".

Source: News24

South Africa

South Africa Issues Arrest Warrant for Grace Mugabe

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe faces arrest for the 2017 savage assault of a South African model Gabriella Angels after… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.