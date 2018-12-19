Nigeria: Lagos Earmarks One Per Cent of Budget for Health Insurance

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that one per cent of the state's consolidated revenue in the 2018 budget was set aside for health insurance, to improve healthcare delivery.

Ambode, at the launch of the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, yesterday, said the scheme was established by Law No.4 of May 2015.Noting that the job of implementing the law fell on his administration, he said that he was working on its implementation for the past three and half years.

"The overall goal of this scheme is to ensure that all residents of the state have unhindered access to sustainable, quality and affordable healthcare services with financial risk protection, including subsidy, from government.

"Since the passage of the law, the Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Health Management Agency established by the Lagos State Health Law as the regulator of the scheme, have been working with several local and international technical partners to design the scheme in line with requirements of the law and best practices driven by our local needs, experiences and technological developments."

The effort was time-consuming, but necessary to ensure that we give the good people of Lagos a healthcare scheme that is fit for purpose and sustainable," he said.

According to Ambode, out-of-pocket payment for healthcare deters access to health services, especially for indigents and other vulnerable persons, which contributes to increased morbidity and mortality with adverse effect on the human capital development and economic prosperity of Lagos.

"To ensure that the indigent and vulnerable, who are most susceptible to the difficulties of out-of-pocket payments for healthcare, are enrolled into the Lagos State Health Scheme, we have set aside one per cent of the state's consolidated revenue in the 2018 budget for this purpose," he added.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, corroborated the governor.The scheme, according to the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency, Dr. Olapeju Adenusi, would cover non-communicable diseases, including outpatient care for common ailments and conditions as well as minor surgeries.